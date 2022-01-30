Derby County fans march on Pride Park before Birmingham City match

Play video

Derby County fans have began their protest march ahead of their Birmingham City match today.

It started in Market Place near the Assembly Rooms at 11:30 this morning (30 January) and continuing to Pride Park before the sell-out Championship clash with Birmingham City.

Rams fans say they are "standing up to the EFL" as part of the "Save Derby County" campaign.

Talks are ongoing between administrators Quantuma and the EFL, who want proof of how the club will be funded for the rest of the season.

More to follow.