Family pay tribute to 'caring and dedicated' mother who died in Bordesley Green

A woman who died in Birmingham on Friday (28 January) has been named as Marina Shaban.

Officers launched a murder investigation after they found the 41-year-old woman with serious injuries in the entrance of a property on North Holme, Bordesley Green shortly after 7pm.

West Midlands Police says she died at the scene, and a forensic post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (31 January) to establish a cause of death.

"A truly tragic incident": West Midlands Police continue their investigations

Pictures from Snapper SK

Marina’s mother has paid tribute to her daughter saying, “A loving, caring and dedicated mother with a fantastic personality and real zest for life was tragically taken from us before her time.

“She leaves behind four children and a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply.

“The entire family are absolutely devastated by her death and ask that we are given space to grieve, however urge anyone with information to please come forward.”

The police say they are reviewing CCTV and talking to witnesses, but they continue to appeal for any information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time who can help us.

Garrison Lane remained partly closed on Saturday (29 January) as police guarded the scene and forensic examinations take place. Credit: Snapper SK

Inspector Harjit Ubhi from Birmingham West said, “This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Marina’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.

"We know this is a busy area and we are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV, or anyone who witnessed anything to contact us."