Play video

Video footage shows the moment Angel Lynn was forcibly picked up by Bowskill and taken into a van, driven by Sansome

The parents of a teenager who was left with severe brain injuries when she fell from a moving van after being snatched by her boyfriend, are calling for her kidnapper to be handed a longer sentence in custody.

Angel Lynn, 19, was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough on September 17, 2020.

Her boyfriend at the time, Chay Bowskill, and his friend, Rocco Sansome, both 20, and from Leicestershire have been convicted by a jury of kidnapping her.

Bowskill was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years detention and Sansome was sentenced to 21 months detention.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Angel Lynn's parents - Nikki and Paddy - have described their disappointment with the sentence.

Mrs Lynn said: "I think it should be looked at again.

"The day before the sentencing, the judge said, 'You’re looking at a hefty sentence' - I don’t think he gave a hefty sentence at all.

"Angel will probably still be lying in bed when he’s out, ruining some other person’s life."

Mrs Lynn, who visits Angel in hospital every day, continued by explaining how Angel is doing now, 16 months on.

She said: "Pretty much the same she’s been all the time. She can’t walk, talk, eat, she’s fed through her tummy.

"We don’t know if she actually knows who we are when we visit.

"We do want to bring her home but we don’t live in the biggest of houses, there’s lots to be done."

Her parents said Angel was 'really happy' before she met Bowskill.

Mrs Lynn said: "She had lots of friends - now he’s just taken everything away from us.

"He’s taken all that away now and I just can’t forgive him now, ever."

Chay Bowskill was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in custody after being convicted of kidnap Credit: Leicestershire Police/PA

They added that Angel wanted join the police in the field of forensic science before she met Bowskill and said they believed she changed after meeting him.

"She didn’t want to do anything with family, everything she did revolved around Chay.”

After the sentencing last week, the Attorney General's office said it had received a request for the seven-and-a-half year term given to Bowskill to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

This means that the sentence given to the kidnapper, will be reviewed to see if it was “unduly lenient”.

Bowskill, was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of a causing grievous bodily harm.

Sansome was also found guilty of kidnap.