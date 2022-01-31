A large fire has broken out at a recycling centre at an industrial estate in Dunkirk.

Up to 12 fire engines have been called to the site and emergency services are urging local residents, or anyone who can smell or see smoke to close their doors and windows.

This is the fourth major fire that has started in the area this year and at this stage it is unclear what caused this particular incident.

Inspector Asif Mohammed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are currently assisting Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service with road closures while they attend the fire.

"We would advise motorists to please avoid the area as the fire service continue to tackle the blaze.

"Residents are advised to keep all doors and windows shut around the area."

Plumes of thick, black smoke are billowing into the sky Credit: BPM MEDIA

As a result of the fire, the A453 Queens Drive Northbound and the A52 in both directions between Clifton and Dunkirk are all closed.

Phil Holland, a resident in the area, said: "There have been three or four over here last year.

"I'm always walking round here. I could see the smoke and wondered what it was."

Cliff Kirby, who lives in Beeston, sent his drone above the site, and has described what he saw.

He said: "The main fire you can see burning through the building. It's a decent sized fire.

"I could see the smoke from Beeston and I thought it was McIntyre. There has been three before around McIntyre."