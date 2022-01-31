Tributes are pouring in following the funeral for the mascot dog of Staffordshire Regimental Association after 13 years' service.

The service was held at Burton Town Hall today with soldier pallbearers for the black Staffordshire bull terrier, Watchman V, who died on 13 January.

More than 100 people have sent their condolences on Facebook, with news of Watchman V's - also known as Somme - death reaching as far as South Africa.

Claudia Nicolson from Cape Town said: "He was fabulous and it was an honor to have followed him."

Coffin of Watchman VI, the statue is a life size one of Watchman V due to go into Tamworth caste grounds. Credit: WO2 Greg Hedges Handler to Watchman.

The comment came after a post by the spokesperson for the Regiment which read: "It is with sadness that we announce that Watchman V, the mascot of the Staffordshire Regiment Association, unfortunately, passed away yesterday afternoon.

"The tradition of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier as a mascot began back in 1882.

"However, it wasn't until after the Second World War in 1949 when the first official Watchman was presented to the 6th Battalion the North Staffordshire Regiment."

Watchman V had met nearly all the Royal Family and once "bowed" to the Duke of Edinburgh Credit: Facebook, Watchman

He is the fifth mascot the Staffordshire Regimental Association has had since World War Two, attending more than 900 events.

During Watchman's lifetime, he was given the freedom of towns including Tamworth, Newcastle-under-Lyme and Uttoxeter and had two streets in the county named after him.

Watchman V had met nearly all the Royal Family and once "bowed" to the Duke of Edinburgh.

The mayor of East Staffordshire, councillor Patricia Ackroyd, is reported to have said the mascot was "well-loved by everyone who knew him in his extensive career".

Credit: Watchman, Facebook

Watchman V was carried out by bearers, including soldiers from the Mercian Regiment, and buried in nearby gardens.

WO2 Greg Hedges, Handler to Watchman told ITV News Central: “It’s been a total honour to have walked beside such a fine Mascot, it’s with great sadness we laid him to rest, but the comments on Facebook and the turnout today, confirms the legacy that with Cpl Watchman VI help we will continue, ICH DIEN."

Ich Dien is German for I Serve the old motto of the Staffordshire Regiment.

Cpl Watchman VI will follow in much-loved Watchman V's footsteps as the current parading dog.