Man in hospital after stabbing at Nottingham Trent University

A man is in hospital after being stabbed at Nottingham Trent University.

Police were called to the university’s Clifton Campus at 10.41am today (January 31) and it is understood that the Pavilion building was evacuated.

A man in his 40s was arrested shortly afterwards and remains in police custody.

The victim has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A student who saw emergency services at the scene said: "I saw the police cars as I was walking past the pavilion - there were loads of them. I hadn’t even heard there had been an incident.

Police believe the stabbing was an "isolated incident" Credit: Nottingham Post/BPM Media

"Hopefully no one is badly hurt, because you always think the worst when you see so many police."

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Bull, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are still at the very early stages of our investigation and our thoughts at this time are with the victim and his family, who have been contacted.

“We are working hard to understand what happened but do believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 198 of 31 January 2022.