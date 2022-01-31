A terrorist who plotted to kidnap and behead a British Muslim soldier will remain in prison after Parole Board officials concluded he was not yet ready for release.

Parviz Khan was handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years, at Leicester Crown Court in February 2008.

He was found guilty to the plan and supply of equipment for terrorists on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Four other Birmingham based men were sentenced alongside him, three for helping him and one for failing to tell police about the plot.

The Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Khan was suitable for release.”

Officials did not consider he was ready for release even though he had taken part in "highly specialised interventions with regard to ideological, identity and terrorism concerns".

It comes as a subsequent conviction for violence in prison "suggested possible anger management problems and difficulties in dealing with extremes of emotion".

A document detailing the Parole Board’s decision said the risk factors at the time of his offending included his "acceptance of extremist ideology".

It added that he had “problems with his self-identity and had needed the excitement and status which involvement in terrorist conspiracies had provided.

"This raised concerns about his ways of thinking and the decisions he made”.Khan recognised himself that he was not yet ready for release, and will be considered again in around two years.