ITV News Central Reporter Lewis Warner hears from buskers who fear for their livelihoods over the proposed ban of noise in parts of Birmingham

Buskers in Birmingham have said proposals to ban those using "amplified noise" in parts of the city centre could kill off their art form.

The city council is currently consulting on whether to introduce a ban after noise complaints from those who live near New Street.

Nehanda Fergusson has been busking in Birmingham for three years and says she owes her now fledgling career to the time she spent performing on the street.

She said: "I don't know what I would have done without busking.

"I wasn't all that great when I first started, whereas now, I won an award this year for Birmingham's Best Busker, which boosted my career no end, so I wouldn't be able to be so as known as I am without being in Birmingham doing what I do."

A council consulting on banning those using amplifiers in parts of the city centre would not just target buskers pocket but religious preachers too.

It focuses on two parts of the city centre. The area on New Street by the Rotunda and the area where New Street and Temple Street meet, both have high footfall.

That's where we found Ozy - a full-time busker, on the streets five days a week. He streams his performances to thousands online.

He said: "I think it's dreadful, to be honest, because people need this music and I think it will make it more difficult for us."

Busker, David Fisher, is running an online petition and has been in talks with the council.

He said: "If they say, we're asking you to busk here instead, actually you wouldn't get the footfall and that could end up being a 50% pay cut for buskers, which is huge.

"So it's going to put buskers out of work and it will destroy livelihoods if this goes through in its current form."

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: "Earlier this month, a six-week public consultation was launched on proposals to tackle amplified noise, which is increasingly affecting residents in the city centre.

"Birmingham is a bustling and cosmopolitan city centre, and we want everyone who lives, works and visits it to be able to enjoy what it has to offer, and are looking to find a solution that works for all."

The consultation continues until later this month but in the meantime, Birmingham's buskers are worried about what lies ahead.