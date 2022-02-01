Play video

It's the Chinese New Year and celebrations have kicked off in style across the region.

There was a traditional lion dance in Birmingham's Centenary Square to mark the start of the new Lunar Year.

This year is the year of the Tiger - something that has a special significance for organiser James Wong.

He said: "I'm a second-generation Chinese, I think it's very important to count the heritage and the history for generations to come, and also I'm very proud to be Chinese and obviously Chinese new year equals a new look, new fortune, and a way to have a fresh start.

"We're wearing bright coloured clothing and also it's the year of the tiger, it's my year! And hopefully, that'll bring me good luck."

The Chinese calendar is on a 12-year cycle, with each year linked to one of a dozen animals - the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

What does the Tiger symbolise?

The Tiger is an animal that symbolises strength and bravery in Asian culture. It comes third in the Chinese zodiac and is considered the king of all animals.

Celebrations have also been underway in Leicester.

A tiger mural has been painted by artist Siyuan Ren in John Lewis at the Highcross Shopping Centre.

Siyuan's is known as 'The Peony Girl' and her work is a regular feature at the Chelsea Flower Show and has even been presented to The Queen.

She said: "Tiger symbolises honour, bravery and defeating evil spirits. And it was the guardian of the Jade Palace in heaven."

'The mural symbolises her message to the city', Siyuan says

She adds: "And I love peonies, I'm the Peony Girl, so the peonies is also an imperial flower and represents wealth and prosperity.

"So overall, the composition is my wish, my New Years wish, to people in Leicester," Siyuan said.

The painter is looking forward to more hopeful times ahead following the pandemic.

She continued: "We've been combatting covid for two years now, and it's a New Year - we just need to keep going and also believe that we can come out of it, be brave, and we will have a prosperous new year."