Football legend Roberto Carlos will make a return to the pitch next month - for a Shropshire-based Sunday League team.

He is best known for playing for Brazil - lifting the 2002 World Cup - as well as his 11 years at Real Madrid from 1996 to 2007, where he quickly established himself as the world’s best left back and one of the best players of his generation.

Shrewsbury's side Bull in the Barne United - named after a local pub - will have the World Cup-winning defender play for them after winning a £5 transfer charity raffle on eBay.

Carlos will play one game with the team and club members are raring to go.

Ed Speller, manager and goalkeeper for Bull in the Barne United said: "Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who’s inspired so many young players’ love of the game."

He added his "jaw absolutely dropped" when they found out Bull in the Barne won the Dream Transfer, and found out Carlos will be playing alongside the team in Shrewsbury.

"It should be a right laugh for him to come see what we’re made of, with some tense free kicks and hopefully no dodgy tackles", Speller joked.

Carlos, who is 48-years-old, also won three Champions League and four La Liga titles with Real Madrid in his career, which ended in 2015 after a spell in India as player/head coach with Delhi Dynamos.

All funds raised support youth sports charity, Football Beyond Borders. Credit: PA images

He hung up his boots in 2015 but is eager to dust them off for the special match.

In a statement, he said: "I’m excited to play for Bull in the Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by.

"I’ve heard that the team’s been down a number of players this season, so here’s hoping my training is enough to help them up their game and bring what Bull in the Barne’s fans want to see!"

Money raised from the raffle will go to Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community.