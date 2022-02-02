Refuse collection drivers are pressing ahead with an all-out strike as a dispute over pay remains deadlocked.

Members of Unite at Coventry City Council walked out earlier this week after talks failed to resolve the row.

The union accused the council of reneging on a commitment to make a fresh pay offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "It is shameful that Coventry council reneged on a promise to table a fresh offer which could have ended this dispute.

"Coventry residents should be demanding answers about what on earth the council is playing at. They are constantly saying one thing then doing another."

Unite regional officer Simon O’Keeffe said: "Despite Unite’s best endeavours, strikes will intensify this week."

Credit: ITV News

He adds: "This will ultimately result in further disruption for Coventry residents, but these strikes are entirely of the council’s own making.

"Rather than seeking to secure an agreement to end the dispute, the council is instead intent on wasting council taxpayers’ money on an alternative rogue collection service."

A council statement said: "Coventry City Council is set to bring in a private contractor to help collect waste over the coming weeks as strike action by bin lorry drivers continues.

"The union Unite, which represents the drivers, recently confirmed that the strike action was set to escalate, with no collections at all during February and March. This would affect all residential and commercial operations.

"The council has already opened drop sites for residents to take their waste in an attempt to ease the situation, but with the escalation in action, a new plan has been drawn up to ensure residents suffer as little as possible."