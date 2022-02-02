Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old mother described as a 'beautiful, kind and caring soul' after she and a man were found dead at a home in Birmingham.

The mother-of-two, named locally as Lucy Powell, was found by police at a property in Swancote Road, Stechford, along with a 47-year-old man.

West Midlands Police said officers forced entry just before 9.30pm on Friday (January 27) after concerns were raised that the pair were not responding to calls or messages.

Neighbours said they were a "lovely couple" who had lived in the property for about two years.

LUCY POWELL HOME Credit: BPM Media

One neighbour said: "They are a lovely couple. It's so sad. We have no idea what happened.

"We saw the police had to break down the door to get in."

Another neighbour added: "They mainly kept themselves to themselves, but seemed very nice."

Floral tributes were left outside the boarded-up property. One note read: "Rest in peace my good friend Lucy. I enjoyed my lovely chats with you.

"You was a beautiful, kind and caring soul. God bless you. Rest in peace. All my love, Mandy."

Credit: BPM Media

Another read: "I will always miss you and keep you in my heart. Sam xx."

Police said a woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene and it was an "isolated incident."

The force's specially trained family liaison officers were supporting their loved ones.

Chief Supt Mat Shaer from Birmingham East Police, said last week: "This is truly awful and my heart goes out to the couple’s family and friends.

"It was clear nothing could be done to save the man or woman.

"No doubt this will come as a huge shock to neighbours and the local community. But we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public."

Results of post-mortem examinations to understand exactly how they died are yet to be released.