Valérien Ismaël leaves position as head coach for West Bromwich Albion

Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach for West Bromwich Albion.

The Frenchman’s position had been the subject of speculation after a run of just one win in seven games.

The Baggies, who were relegated last season, remain fifth in the table but now trail leaders Fulham by 13 points, having played a game more.

Ismaël had been in charge for just seven months, having been appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor last summer.

The Baggies are currently fifth in the table but have lost ground in recent weeks after losing three of their last four matches.

A statement from the club said: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valérien Ismaël has today left his position as head coach.

"Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valérien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now underway and an appointment will be announced in due course."

Ismael was appointed last summer as the Baggies targeted a quick return to the Premier League following relegation.