An eight-year-old boy has died after having a cardiac arrest at an indoor play centre in Walsall.

The schoolboy was given advanced life support at Crash Bang Wallop in Lindon Road at around 4.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1.

He was then rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital but the boy died despite the best efforts of emergency services.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner, police said.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a play centre on Lindon Road, Walsall yesterday (1 Feb) to reports a child had gone into cardiac arrest.

"An eight-year-old boy was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services, he sadly died.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner."

Crash Bang Wallop declined to comment but said on social media the venue would be closed today on Wednesday, February 2.