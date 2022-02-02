West Midlands Safari Park reverses decision to charge carers entry fees

A disability campaigner from Stourbridge has welcomed a decision from West Midlands Safari Park not to charge entrance fees for carers of disabled people.

Helen Ashby, whose son David is a regular visitor to the attraction, was shocked after a discounted £22 entrance fee for carers was introduced earlier this year.

It was partly because of a rise in the misuse of the policy.

But following an internal review, they've reversed the decision meaning carers of people with additional needs will continue to receive free entry.

The park has also announced it will reimburse guests who've paid a carer charge over the last month.

Helen said: "I think they were quite quick with their turnaround in putting this right is a real positive for them.

"It looks like they listened to their customers, recognised they got it wrong and did something to put it right and did it time effectively."

One of the following, dated within the last 24 months, must be presented upon arrival in order to qualify for a free carer ticket:

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Access Card

Blue Badge (photo ID required)

If more than one carer is required to accompany a guest with disabilities, a signed headed letter from a GP must be presented, detailing the required number of carers, alongside photo ID.

For carers who work within a professional care home, a signed headed letter from the manager of the care home will also be accepted when accompanying paying residents/clients, alongside photo ID.