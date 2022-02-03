The Conservative party has selected Robert Alden to contest the upcoming Erdington by-election, after its MP, Jack Dromey, died last month.

Robert Alden lives in the area and will be making his fourth attempt to become its MP, standing as Conservative candidate at general elections in 2019, 2017, 2015, and 2010.

He was selected on Wednesday, following a minute's silence for Mr Dromey, who was 73 and had represented the constituency since 2010.

Erdington has not returned a Conservative MP since 1945.

In a statement, Mr Alden said he was "honoured to again be selected to stand to represent residents of Erdington Constituency."

Paulette Hamilton is Labour's candidate Credit: ITV PLC

He adds: "I know there is hard work to be done, but I cannot wait to get my message out to everyone in Erdington, Kingstanding and Castle Vale.

As a local resident I’ve campaigned for our area continuously for 17 years, including 16 years as an Erdington Councillor, as a school governor and vice-chair of the Business Improvement District."

Who are the other candidates announced so far?

David Nellist (L) pictured with former leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn in 1985 Credit: PA

Labour has said that Paulette Hamilton, a nurse, will stand as their candidate. She is also a local councillor.

David Nellist will contest the election for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition. He served as Labour MP for Coventry South East between 1983 and 1992.

The election will take place on March 3, 2022.