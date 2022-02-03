Aspiring sports presenters are being sought to host the Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham this summer.

Organisers are hoping to recruit twenty people from Birmingham and the West Midlands area to work as venue hosts and announcers at the games, which start at the end of July.

Applications are being invited from people who have not yet had the chance to shine, according to chief creative officer of Birmingham 2022 Martin Green.

"This is another fantastic opportunity for new talent to get involved in the Games and for them to be part of a team playing a crucial role in ensuring spectators have a memorable and enjoyable experience in our venues," Mr Green said.

Can I apply?

Applicants must be over 18 by the time the games start, and should upload an audition video to the games website.

Those successful will receive training, support, and the opportunity to meet and work with some of the biggest names in the business.