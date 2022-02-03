King's Mill Hospital in Mansfield welcomed nine new arrivals on Wednesday - the 2nd day of the 2nd month 2022.

As well as being a date that won't be forgotten easily, it's also known as a palindrome, which means it can be read the same way backwards as it can forwards.

Baby Eddi-Dale was the first to be born at 6:12am - but mum Billie-Jade wasn’t due to give birth until February 7.

She said: "I had been in hospital a couple of days as I was being induced and it never occurred to me the significance of the date until just after he was born the midwife told us his birthdate was 2.2.22. It’s nice and he’ll never forget when he was born."

Another new mum, Ieva Lager, welcomed George Valentino after being booked in for a planned caesarean section.

She said: “When I was booked in, I hadn’t really considered the date, but when we were driving home it occurred to me that his date of birth would be all twos.

"Once I realised, I was really keen for him to be born on that date and kept my fingers crossed that everything would go to plan!

"It feels really lovely and special, especially as our daughter was a New Year’s Day baby, so both of them have special birthdays."

Head of Nursing and Midwifery, Paula Shore, said: "We deliver more than 3,600 new babies every year, and each birth is special, but it’s always exciting for us and new parents when a baby makes an appearance on a day that is significant."