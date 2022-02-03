People urged to open up about mental health this Time To Talk Day

One in six adults across the region who said the pandemic made their mental health worse still haven't spoken to anyone about it.

The poll was conducted as part of Time to Talk Day - hoping to spark millions of conversations about mental health.

Amanda Wright, Development Manager for Health and Wellbeing said: "We all have mental health and by talking about it we can support ourselves and others. Time to Talk Day gives us all an opportunity to reach out, talk, listen and find support and, after the last two years, this is arguably more important than ever."

The campaign is also being backed by mental health charity, Mind.

Paul Farmer, Chief Executive of Mind, said: "We all have mental health and by talking about it we can support ourselves and others."

He added that the last two years have had a "huge impact on us all" and said we know that talking can help us feel "less alone, more able to cope and encouraged" to seek support if we need to.

Who to contact if you or someone you know needs help

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Mind also offer mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

Campaign Against Living Miserably's (CALM) helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online. No matter who you are or what you're going through, it's free, anonymous and confidential.

