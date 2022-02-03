An indoor play centre has said it is "deeply saddened" by the death of an eight-year-old boy who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

The youngster died in hospital at Crash Bang Wallop in Lindon Road, Walsall, on Tuesday afternoon.

He was given first aid and CPR by staff until emergency services arrived, the company said in a statement on social media.

It thanked staff for "acting on their training" and also thanked the emergency services who "responded swiftly" after being alerted to the incident.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner, West Midlands Police said.

Crash Bang Wallop said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the little boy, who we believe suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday, has passed away today."

It adds: "Our deepest condolences go out to his Family, and our thoughts are with you all at this very difficult time.

"We would like to thank our staff for acting on their training, and providing the necessary first aid and CPR until the emergency services promptly arrived.

"We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and further assistance today.

"A further thank you to the kind people who assisted in a difficult situation which no one could have foreseen."