Around 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze in Digbeth, Birmingham, which is sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky.

The fire engulfed a commercial building on Heath Mill Lane around 3.30pm on Friday (Feb 4).

An aerial platform is also at the scene to minimise the fire spreading.

Around 35 firefighters have been tackling the blaze in Digbeth Credit: BPM

West Midlands Fire Service has said the fire broke out in a vehicle workshop, and seven fire engines from stations around Birmingham were in attendance.