ITV Central Reporter Lewis Warner spoke to fans ahead of the march on Friday (Feb 4)

Birmingham City fans are holding a 'faceless mask protest' against the club's ownership ahead of the Blues's Championship clash with Sheffield United tonight (Feb 4).

The match kicks off at St Andrews at 7:45 PM.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last three games, drawing with Peterborough and Derby County and beating Barnsley.

But many fans have longstanding issues with how the club has been run.

One fan, Chris Goulding, tonight told ITV Central that fan anger was due to "years of incompetent mismanagement, neglect at the stadium.

"Today they're papering over the cracks."

Since October 2016 Birmingham City have finished 19th, 19th, 17th, 20th and 18th in the Championship.

The club has had eight managers appointed in just five years, and the breaking of financial regulations has led to point deductions.

The hashtag #BSHLTOUT was trending globally on Twitter earlier in January, standing for Birmingham Sports Holding Limited, a company based in Hong Kong that owns the club, which in turn is owned by companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The fans protest begins at the Bullring Tavern in Birmingham, culminating in a march to St Andrews ahead of the game.

In an interview aired by TalkSport on on January 25th, following protests, Birmingham City director Edward Zheng put the communication problems down to differences in British/Chinese culture.

"This club is not for sale. We have no intention to sell the club. I just think this is because of the cultural differences."

Otherwise requests for comment have been referred by the club to Birmingham Sports Holding Limited.

The owners have previously apologised to fans for slow communication.

