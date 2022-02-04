A concert is to be held in memory of Louis Watkiss, 12, who died in an accident at Tamworth SnowDome last September.

Louis, a keen saxophonist, was a regular at Birmingham Symphony Hall, where he played in the Birmingham Schools' Jazz Ensemble.

He had reached Grade 5 in the instrument and attended the B:Music Jazzlines summer school in the months before his death.

Louis died after sustaining a head injury while at a friends birthday party at the SnowDome.

His parents have since begun a campaign to make helmets mandatory for children at indoor ski slopes, backed by local MP Andrew Mitchell.

The free to attend memorial concert on Saturday 5 March will feature a band comprised of Louis's peers and tutors from the Jazzlines summer school, as well as the Birmingham Schools' Jazz Ensemble.

Xhosa Cole, the BBC's Young Jazz Musician of the year, 2018, will be among the performers playing a number of Louis's favourite Jazz numbers, including Dave Brubeck's Take 5 and Art Blakely's Moanin.

B:Music’s Talent Development Manager, Richard Foote worked closely with Louis Watkiss at the B:Music’s Jazzlines Summer School and in the Jazzlines Ensemble.

He said: “Louis was a very talented young saxophonist and his passion for jazz and music was infectious.

"It is a privilege to be able to put on this concert to celebrate Louis’s life."

Louis's father, Chris, said: “Music meant such a lot to Louis- from the thrill of playing jazz on his saxophone to listening to his playlists on Spotify.

"Louis understood that every type of music has the power to evoke emotion.

This concert means so much to us as a family. To hear the music that Louis loved playing will be such an honour."

A seat has also be named in the twelve year old's honour at the Symphony Hall.

Tickets for the free concert will be available from B:Music’s website and Box Office from 10am on Friday 4 February.

What happened to Louis Watkiss?

Louis died in an accident at the SnowDome centre in Tamworth in Staffordshire on Friday September 24, 2021.

Now, his parents have launched a campaign to make the helmets mandatory for children at indoor ski slopes, and have enlisted the help of their local MP.

Louis was attending a friend's birthday tobogganing party when he collided with a member of staff on the slope.

Addressing parliament last month, Mr Mitchell said Louis had "died instantly" after suffering skull fractures.

He had tobogganed before, and in an interview with ITV Central after the tragedy his father, Chris, said he asked paramedics to "keep trying" to resuscitate Louis, but it was too late.

Mr Watkiss said: "They pronounced him dead and gave me a bit of time with him to lay with him for a bit. I gave him some kisses, held his hand and told him he was a good boy.

"They...gave us 15 to 20 minutes where we both just laid with him in the snow, holding a hand each stroking his hair and talking to him."

It is understood helmets are now compulsory at the SnowDome centre in Tamworth but this is not a legal requirement.