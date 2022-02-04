By ITV Central Sport Reporter, Mark Kielesz-Levine

As a reporter following this story, it's rare that I've come across so many attempts or so much repetition of the word 'meeting'. And yet, more meetings seem to be the only way out for Derby County.

It is completely understandable why a quick look on social media will lead you to Rams fans pleading for everyone to get in a room and hammer this out once and for all.

But we've been here before haven't we? MPs meetings, Administrators meetings with the English Football League, Fan group meetings, and yet we are still at the same impasse.

The latest EFL statement gave clarity to what many suspected already and in fact knew- that any claim upheld or settled in favour of Middlesbrough or Wycombe, must be treated as a football debt.

Why is this important? Well for a club to leave administration and not be expelled, football debts must be paid in full- something not demanded when it comes to non football debts.

It also means that if Boro and Wymcombe persist, Derby will have to go through the courts as no one seems willing to settle.

This is perhaps because the administrators and their legal team say the claims are of little merit -but it looks like that would be up to a Judge to decide and then of course, millions would be owed in the event Derby lost.

Play video

Derby County fans marched to the club last week to demonstrate their 'passion for the club and community'

I was back in Yorkshire at the weekend and even in a place where there is historically little sentiment towards Derby County, those I spoke to couldn't quite understand what had happened and what was going to potentially happen to the Rams.

I was asked how much it would take to save them financially.

'£100 million? £200 million? Someone needs deep pockets and a willingness to clear debt, save and reinvest in the club'.

Those figures are not merely fantasy.

Buying the club, clearing non-football and football debt, buying back the stadium and buying players to get Derby back into the top half of the Championship could easily come to that number.

The question is, who is willing to do that for a club that may be in League One next season?

'Team Derby' a group seeking to work with the administrators to save the club say they were disheartened after a last meeting and the league's position on the aforementioned football debt.

But every other day there seems to be an update on a story with basically no update.

There's speculation that certain bidders will cover anything owed to Middlesbrough and Wycombe and then the reverse.

Speculation that they will buy the stadium and settle outstanding loans but other than that, nothing in stone.

Nothing much has really changed and nothing publicly seems to be moving forward. Apart from that another meeting has been called for...

The EFL wants everyone from HMRC, Wycombe, Middlesbrough, The administrators and the highest bidder to sit down and hammer this out, something Boro said publicly that they are happy to do.

But supporters are sick of meetings with no end in sight. What they really want to know is, how does the club get out of this?

Assuming the other clubs do not back down, is the way forward to go to court?

Does the highest bidder now need to absolutely commit to paying out should Derby lose and to also settle all other football debts in full and come to an arrangement over the stadium?

Do they settle with Boro and Wycombe, regardless of whether they agree?

Only those involved can answer that.

But I stand by my opinion that it is going to take someone with deep pockets and a commitment to the club and the area to save Derby and get them back up to where they should be right now.

I've reached out again to the administrators to offer a sit down interview, something I feel would be in the best interests of Derby and their supporters.

Sooner that than another meeting.