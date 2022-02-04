A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to six years for causing the death of a 17-year-old Derby girl in a fatal collision.

Keely Birks died in hospital after she was struck by a car in Harvey Road, Allenton, in November last year.

Peter Petrie, then 27, entered guilty pleas in Derby Crown Court on Monday (Feb 1) to causing Keely's death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The sentencing took place in the same court today (Friday 4) after the case was adjourned by five days due to a 'complicated process.'

The 28-year-old has been jailed for six years and has also disqualified been disqualified from driving for 15 years.

Judge Shaun Smith QC said Petrie driving off after the incident was 'cowardly'

He said: "(This was) completely irresponsible and cowardly behaviour to make off when it was obvious you had hit someone and you showed equally cowardly behaviour when you tried to evade detection lying low."

He continued: "Keely's mum, Lisa, says life without her beautiful daughter will never be the same, she questions how she can carry on without her.

"Her mum has to drive down that road and says where others see flowers, she sees Keely's body lying there.

"Her brother Ashton says Christmas, holidays and special occasions will never be the same again because there will always be an empty chair where his sister should be."

Tributes payed for Keely Birks in Derby Credit: BPM

Following Keely's death, tributes were left at the site of the collision including flowers, candles, and written messages after a vigil took place which was attended by her parents.

Their tribute read: "Keely our precious, beautiful, funny, young daughter. Took too soon, forever in our hearts, mum, dad and family."

Another card at the scene said: "Rest in peace princess. You were taken way too soon I'm going to miss you so much. I love you lots Keely. It's your world."