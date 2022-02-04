British Cycling is moving its Team GB cyclists to Derby Arena for seven months while the National Cycling Centre in Manchester undergoes renovations.

Team members will be using the track as well as the facilities at the University of Derby to train in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games takes place in the summer, which makes the new Midlands home of British Cycling much closer to the action.

The velodrome at Derby Arena has a strong reputation as one of the most advanced cycling facilities in the country, and Team GB say it's a huge opportunity to 'supercharge' the sport in the City.

The team's usual home at the National Cycling Centre was first built in 1994 and architects have said the 'ageing' velodrome needs urgent repairs.

Tom Stanton, Head of Performance Pathways for the Great Britain Cycling Team, said:

"We are really excited to be setting up home in Derby for the coming months.

"For us there is a huge opportunity to supercharge the sport in the city and to put down some fantastic roots which leave a real legacy to be built upon.

"The velodrome is a fantastic facility and we are hoping to enhance this further through upgrades of timing systems and further development of the arena's staff."

Derby Arena's velodrome facilities are considered as some of the best in the UK Credit: ITV News Central/Darren Branston

Meanwhile, the council say it hopes the temporary Team GB residency will help to inspire future Olympic cyclists in the city.

Councillor Ross McCristal, Derby City Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture, Tourism and Wellbeing, said:

"Derby Arena has some of the finest track cycling facilities in the country and we are delighted to welcome the British Cycling team here.

"From beginner to elite, our team of coaches are here to encourage all our cyclists to get the most from sport, but it's exciting to share the track with some of the best in the country.

"I'm sure it's something to inspire the future generation of Olympians in our city."