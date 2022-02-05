FA Cup ticket dream comes true for young Kidderminster Harriers fan

There's a David vs Goliath clash in the Midlands today, as Kidderminster Harriers take on West Ham United.

West Ham are fifth in the Premier League. Kidderminster Harriers are five leagues below them in the National League North.

Matt Brick was a 13-year-old Harriers mascot when the side last played West Ham in the FA Cup in 1994. Jump forward 28 years and he's now a dad with a daughter and an 8-year-old son who is mad about Kidderminster.

But despite being regulars at Aggborough they hadn't been able to get two tickets for the game today, just one. Initially, the pair thought one would have it and one would be heartbroken.

But Flynn's dad had a big surprise in store:

Watch the moment a young Kidderminster fan receives the best gift imaginable ahead of the big FA Cup match between the Harriers and West Ham United.

