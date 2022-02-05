A hair salon in Arnold in Nottinghamshire has opened a special area aimed at helping children and young adults with additional needs, such as those with autism or Downs Syndrome.

Designed with an underwater theme, it aims to help keep children calm while getting a trim.

The first customer to sit in the new cutting chair - a police car complete with noisy horns - was four-year-old Oscar Tudbury, who has Downs Syndrome.

“We used to go to a different place and he never used to sit still, he used to want to move about, he was very irritable - he used to just have to sit on my knee and we used to have to restrain him,” his mother Dee said.

“But this is brilliant. I think it’s absolutely fantastic - I think the fact that it’s very visual, he sits still completely, doesn’t move about.

“And the staff are really good here, they’re really patient with him.”

The area, at the back of the Pure Kutz salon in Front Street, was opened with a special ribbon cutting ceremony with the village Mayor.

“I’m so pleased to come to this and see what a business is doing in Arnold for people, especially with children, with additional needs,” he said.

“A simple thing like having a haircut in a supportive environment is a wonderful idea.”

For owner Kelsie Carter, the idea came about after speaking to one of her friends, whose child has autism - and she and her husband Gary decided to try to make the experience of going to the hairdressers a little easier.

“Sometimes a normal salon atmosphere is too much for them, too overpowering,” she said.

“S we thought if we can take them to a quieter, more tranquil, more peaceful room, it’s something more for them.

“We decided to go with an ocean room because it’s a bit more peaceful and more chilled.

“We’ve added bubble tubes for them, TVs for them, little fibre optics that they can pick up and play with.”

Now, she said, she hopes other businesses will follow suit, to help other children like Oscar.