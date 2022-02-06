Police in Derbyshire have begun a murder investigation, after the death of a woman.

Officers were called to a house on Oak Crescent in Littleover near Derby, around 7.15am this morning (6th February), and found an injured woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in custody.

Police say they are remaining in the area for now, and are appealing for information. They're asking anyone with information to contact them, quoting incident number 225 for the 6th February.