A supermarket manager from Derbyshire has won worldwide acclaim for a photograph he captured at Bamford Edge in the Peak District.

Lee Howdle from Langley Mill took first place in the 'Breathing Spaces' category in the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards.

'Bamford Beauty' was taken in August 2021, when Lee ventured to Bamford Edge to photograph the vibrant heather.

This is the best scene I’ve seen in the Peak District. A lot to take in, the fire sunset sky, low hanging mist, the wall leading to Ladybower Reservoir and the heather in bloom. It was one of those ‘wow’ moments that I’ll remember forever. Lee Howdle, Photographer

It's the first time in eight years that a photograph from England has won the title - with previous winners including scenes from Italy, America, Iceland and New Zealand.

Chrome Hill, with a rainbow perfectly placed over the Dragons Back. Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

Lee began exploring photography in his mid-twenties, inspired by documentaries by David Attenborough which captured the beauty of nature.

Lee spends much of his time outside of his job as a supermarket manager in Leicestershire, exploring the Peak District and Lake District with his camera.

He says it's a brilliant and relaxing release from the stresses of work.

Mam Tor in the Peak District Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

Photography and specifically the Peak District helped me get through a lot of things. I fell in love with the Peaks. I could wander through the valleys, meet people, enjoy sunrises and sunsets and forget about 'life'. My passion capturing the beautifulness of the Peaks gets stronger and this is where we are today. Lee Howdle, Photographer

The Roaches, Peak District Credit: Lee Howdle Photography

Lee's award-winning photograph 'Bamford Beauty' will feature in the new edition of 'International Garden Photographer of the Year Collection 15 photobook'.

