Supermarket manager wins international acclaim for stunning Peak District photography
A supermarket manager from Derbyshire has won worldwide acclaim for a photograph he captured at Bamford Edge in the Peak District.
Lee Howdle from Langley Mill took first place in the 'Breathing Spaces' category in the International Garden Photographer of the Year awards.
'Bamford Beauty' was taken in August 2021, when Lee ventured to Bamford Edge to photograph the vibrant heather.
It's the first time in eight years that a photograph from England has won the title - with previous winners including scenes from Italy, America, Iceland and New Zealand.
Lee began exploring photography in his mid-twenties, inspired by documentaries by David Attenborough which captured the beauty of nature.
Lee spends much of his time outside of his job as a supermarket manager in Leicestershire, exploring the Peak District and Lake District with his camera.
He says it's a brilliant and relaxing release from the stresses of work.
Lee's award-winning photograph 'Bamford Beauty' will feature in the new edition of 'International Garden Photographer of the Year Collection 15 photobook'.
