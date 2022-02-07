Leicester City fan tackled after invading pitch and allegedly punching players

A man has been arrested after a fan ran onto the pitch and allegedly punched Nottingham Forest players celebrating a goal during their 4-1 FA Cup win against Leicester City.

The individual approached Forest's players after they scored their third goal but he was quickly tackled to the ground by stewards and taken away by police.

In a statement issued after Sunday’s match, Leicester City said: “The club is appalled by such behaviour and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised.

“We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved, who will be subject to a lifetime ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

“We will offer every support to the relevant authorities in pursuing further appropriate action.”

Chief Inspector Neil Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have arrested a man in connection with an incident that took place today during the first half of the Nottingham Forest and Leicester City FA cup match.

“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a fan ran on to the pitch and attacked Nottingham Forest players. Credit: PA images

The incident comes after police officers were called out to reports of a disturbance at a City Centre bar at 12.15pm.

Fans launched chairs, bottles and tables, smashing the windows and doors of Fat Cat bar, in Chapel Bar.

Three people were left injured and the supporters were moved on.

Hours later police dealt with a fight in Byard Lane.

The incident was reported at 3.20pm, windows on the street were also smashed.

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Chief Inspector Neil Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers were quick to attend reports of a disturbance that broke out in Chapel Bar, in the city centre, at around 12.15pm today (Sunday, February 6) following reports of windows being damaged.

"Three people suffered very minor injuries during the incident before the fans were quickly moved on by officers in the area.

"Police were also quickly on the scene following reports of a fight and windows being smashed in Byard Lane, in the city centre, at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

"We take any reports of violence extremely seriously and anyone found to be breaking the law and identified as being part of these incidents will be arrested and dealt with.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with either incident.