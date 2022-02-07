Waste collectors in Solihull are being balloted to see if they want to go on strike over a pay dispute with their employer.

More than 100 refuse collectors working for the company Amey Services Limited will take part in the ballot, which begins on Monday and ends on March 4, 2022.

If the bin strike action gets the green light, it could affect more than 86,000 homes in the area.

Dave Warwick, GMB Organiser, said: "Refuse collectors in Solihull do not want to go on strike, but Amey has backed them into a corner by refusing to negotiate.

“Inflation is rampant, we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and these workers are massively in demand."

He adds: "These refuse collectors have worked right through the pandemic – all they want is pay rise to keep them in line with the industry average.

"It’s up the Amey – they can stop industrial action in its tracks by getting round the table and avoiding disruption for the people of Solihull."