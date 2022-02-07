A man is critically ill in hospital after he was stabbed in Wolverhampton.

The incident, which happened at around 7pm last night (February 6), saw a man stabbed in the groin following trouble inside the McDonald's on Bilston High Street.

Police believe that when the fight spilled out of the fast food restaurant, the man was attacked on a footbridge over the Black Country Route.

Det Insp Chris Fox, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "We believe there was a disorder involving two groups of boys which started in McDonald’s in the high street before spilling outside.

"Other people got involved and one man suffered a stab wound which left him seriously ill. We’re not aware of anyone else being seriously injured.

"We’re working hard to understand what happened and who was involved.

A man was found in a "critical condition" Credit: BPM MEDIA

He continued by saying: "We’ve spoken to some people already but I need anyone who saw what happened or who filmed the incident on their phone to please get in touch."

West Midlands Police added: "A man is critically ill in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight in Wolverhampton last night.

"We’ve cordoned off the area for a forensic search and have seized CCTV for examination.

"No arrests have been made at this stage but our investigation is progressing quickly."

An ambulance was called to the scene just before 7pm, and a bystander performed CPR on the victim until help arrived.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6:57pm to reports of a stabbing at Bilston High Street.

“We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma team to the scene. Crews arrived to find a man in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

"Staff took over treatment and administered advanced trauma care to the man. He was conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment."

The McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru remained closed today as police carried out their investigation.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We are aware of an incident which took place in the vicinity of our restaurant in Bilston yesterday and we are supporting the police with their investigation."