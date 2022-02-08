ITV Central reporter Ravneet Nandra spent the day in Dudley where schools have been paired with Sri Lanka for a special Commonwealth Games project:

60 schools in the West Midlands have been twinned with 60 schools across 10 Commonwealth countries for a new project called Commonwealth Connections.

The aim is for pupils to learn about other cultures in the Commonwealth through a programme of sports and arts.

The launch today (08/02) at Thorns Collegiate Academy in Dudley linked up with Ranabima Royal College in Gannoruwa, central Sri Lanka for the first time, bringing in pupils from 10 Dudley schools.

Both the Dudley and Sri Lanka schools showcased what they had learnt so far and performed dances to welcome in the partnership. Credit: ITV Central

Commonwealth Connections is a partnership between the British Council and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Through the twinning project young people will explore cultures and beliefs and learn how to communicate with people from different backgrounds and perspectives through a programme of sporting and artistic activities.

It's also working with Youth Sport Trust to have athletes as mentors, teaching children leadership and team building schools.

Liz Johnson, Paralympic swimmer and gold medalist, say's: "All of those skills that made me the good athlete that I was actually make you a good human as well, a good employee or just a good citizen.

"I don't think often young people get the opportunity to explore what they're capable of."

Perry will be on a schools roadshow from now till the games this summer. Credit: ITV Central

Perry, the official Birmingham 2022 mascot, also made an appearance.

He'll be on a schools roadshow from now till the games this summer.