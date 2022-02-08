A man who killed a father of three by punching him during a fight has been jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court.

Matthew Mahony, who is 33-years-old, of Stone Road, Edgbaston punched Matthew Carroll, 50, after disorder broke out in Brindleyplace on August 29, 2021 last year.

Mr Carroll was struck in the head by Mahony sustaining an injury which left him unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and facial injuries and died later the same day.Mahony, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December was jailed today - and gave a thumbs-up after he was sentenced.

The court heard Mr Carroll had been out to celebrate his son Andrew's birthday when he was punched outside the Slug & Lettuce bar in response to an earlier incident inside.

Matthew Carroll, 50, suffered brain injuries after being punched once in the face on The Water's Edge, Brindleyplace, Credit: BPM MEDIA

Judge Paul Farrer QC heard how Andrew Carroll was arrested over his alleged involvement in the earlier altercation, only to be de-arrested when "the predicament of the father was apparent to all".

The judge proceeded on the basis that the 'aggression' shown by Andrew Carroll inside the Slug & Lettuce precipitated the violence outside.

Regarding Mr Carroll himself, Judge Farrer told the court there was "no sign of aggression" on his behalf.

Addressing Mahony's actions, Judge Farrer described his punch as 'significant' but said it "could not fairly be described as ferocious".

During the incident, Mahony left the scene while bar staff and other members of the public immediately tended to Mr Carroll, who was lying motionless on the ground.

Matthew Carroll has been described as a 'loving father' Credit: BPM

Mahony later confessed what he had done to his mother and handed himself into the police on September 1.

He initially claimed he perceived Mr Carroll to be a threat to his two friends.

It was also confirmed that Mahony had written a letter to Mr Carroll's family which had been passed to the police.

In his sentencing remarks Judge Farrer told Mahony: "You attacked a man offering no threat to anybody, instead your friends were confronting him and outnumbering him.

"I accept you may have believed he was involved in an argument with friends in your group.

"But I don't accept you believed he was about to subject them to unlawful violence. I reject any suggestion you believed they needed protection."

The judge said it was 'aggravating' that Mahony involved himself in violence in public.

He ruled it was in Mahony's favour that he 'did not go out seeking trouble' and 'played no part in the events that led to the outbreak of violence'

Judge Farrer described the fatal punch as a 'spontaneous blow thrown in the heat of the moment'.

He also took into account positive character references, a lack of previous convictions for violence, the fact Mahony handed himself in, and the defendant's 'genuine remorse'.

Mahony was told he will serve up to half of the five-year term in custody.