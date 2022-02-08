Police have named a woman as the victim in a murder investigation launched in Littleover near Derby.

Kathryn Jane Harris, also known as Katy, was found with critical injuries inside her home last Sunday, and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44 year old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

In a statement, police said Ms Harris's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Police are urging anyone who might have information about the incident to get in touch, quoting reference number 22*073295.