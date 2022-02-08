Man charged with the murder of a 44-year-old woman in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Littleover near Derby.

Kathryn Jane Harris, 44, also known as Katy, was found with critical injuries inside her home on Oak Crescent last Sunday, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Conrad Iyayi, 44, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with murder.

Police at Littleover murder Credit: BPM Media

Appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court this morning (February 8) Iyayi only spoke to confirm name, address, and date of birth.

The hearing was opened and adjourned within two minutes by District Judge Jonathan Taaffe.

He said: "The position is the matter you have been charged with can only be heard in a Crown court."

The 44-year-old was then remanded into custody and will next appear at Derby Crown Court tomorrow (February 9).