A man has been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old woman from Birmingham.

Mohammed Arfan of Sladefield Road, Birmingham was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, West Midlands Police have confirmed.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday February 9, 2022.

Marena Shaban died of multiple stab injuries in the entrance to her home in North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, on January 28.

Marena’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

At the time of the incident, Marena's mother paid tribute to her saying, "A loving, caring and dedicated mother with a fantastic personality and real zest for life was tragically taken from us before her time.

"She leaves behind four children and a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply."