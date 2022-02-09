Two bouncers working at a nightclub in Wolverhampton have been jailed after raping a woman who was on a night out.

Hassan Bockarie and Iyoseph Derry targeted the woman in her 20s, after seeing her intoxicated in December 2018.

The pair bought her drinks before offering to take her and a friend home. As the men were bouncers, the women trusted them to get them home safely.

However, Bockarie and Derry dropped the woman’s friend off, before taking their victim to a flat in Birmingham where they raped her.

Both men denied the allegations, but after three years of investigative work, officers from West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit were able to prove their actions and how they abused their position of trust.

Bockarie, 34, initially denied any knowledge of the women, however intelligence checks and forensic work, including DNA evidence linking him to the crime, later saw him change his account.

Bockarie, of High Street in Erdington, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison and Iyoseph Derry, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for ten years.

Detective Constable David Powles spent a number of years conducting a thorough and in-depth investigation into the attack.

He said: “Bockarie and Derry took advantage of their position as security doormen and could see the woman was visibly intoxicated at the time.

“Despite the evidence, both men denied the charges, pleading not guilty and putting the woman through the further ordeal of a trial.

“She has shown such courage and bravery in standing up to them and supporting our investigation.

"I hope these sentences provide a sense of comfort and closure to her, so that she can begin moving forward with her life.”

West Midlands Police say that women's safety remains a top priority to the force and if anyone has been a victim, there is help and support available.

