Nottingham-based company Wilko have announced dogs will be allowed into a selection of their stores, leaving some customers threatening to boycott.

The company who recently revealed they would be closing 15 stores, have said they believe pets are part of the family and therefore should be welcome in store.

In a statement they said: "A pet is more than just a pet, they’re family. That’s why we’ve decided to welcome pets in-store at 248 of our locations.

"We hope that shoppers will enjoy bringing their furry friends along with them.

"Please check for new signage at the entrance of your local store to see if they are participating."

Wilko believes "A pet is more than just a pet, they’re family." Credit: PA

Meanwhile costumers reacting to the statement on the companies Facebook page, have not all been sharing the same view as the company.

Many have said, although they like dogs, they do not believe they belong inside shops, especially as some people are afraid of them.

One commenter said: "I like dogs, but don’t particularly want them around me in a shop.

"Lots of people are afraid of dogs, and being in a confined space with them isn’t going to be a pleasant experience.

"Plus, I’d be afraid of stepping on paws if the dogs gets too close…"

Another shared a similar opinion saying they believed more dogs in stores would make it difficult for guide dogs.

They said: " As a Guide Dog user I think this is a rather ill thought through idea.

"It’s hard enough navigating around the shop to begin with then adding extra distractions of other animals it could end in disaster."

Wilko replied in a comment to users: "Many customers think of pets as family members, which is why we want to let them in store wherever we can."

Last month, Wilko announced they were planning to close 15 stores in 2022.

Full list of Wilko stores listed for closure: