Grandfather wins more than £2,600 after placing 3p on bet

An 85-year-old grandfather from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire has won more than £2,600 after placing just 3p on a bet at his local bookmaker.

Janus “George” Wagonback put his 3p on a 10-fold accumulator last week, eventually claiming winnings of £2,686.04.

According to the company, Betfred a stake this small would not usually be allowed.

The business normally operates with a minimum stake of 5p, but were happy to make an exception for Mr Wagonback as he is a regular customer.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “I’ve been in this business for over 50 years, and cannot remember anyone winning so much from just three pence.

“It is a truly remarkable win, with him beating odds of virtually 90,000/1.”

He bet that all 10 matches in his accumulator – Millwall-Preston, Wimbledon-Cheltenham, Bradford-Leyton Orient, Colchester-Rochdale, Swindon-Crawley, Dundee-Dundee United, Hibernian-Hearts, Ross County-Aberdeen, St Mirren-Motherwell and a World Cup Qualifier between Lebanon and Iraq – would be draws, at odds just short of 90,000-1.

Credit: PA

Mr Wagonback said: “I’ve had some significant wins on the football over the years, much bigger than this one,”

“But then again, I usually bet more than 3p, which is basically loose change that I had in my pocket."

“I was confident the Scottish games would all be draws, as they often are up there,” he said.

“I didn’t know I’d won until I checked the paper the next day.

“I did feel good, but can’t jump around much these days – only little jumps.”

He said: “I have always been a winner because I set my mind to achieve things.

“My ambition is to skin Betfred for a million.”