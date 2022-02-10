Thousands of people have been left out of pocket after Coventry-based M&B Promotions and Simple Ticketing Ltd went bust.

M&B Promotions said it was with "deep regret" that it had to cancel events scheduled across the country.

Some McFly and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell shows organised for the summer in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire have been affected.

Performances by comedians John Bishop and Nish Kumar, as well as a Comedy in the Park festival scheduled for various venues have also been cancelled.

UB40

In a statement posted online, the Coventry-based promoter said it was "no longer viable for us to continue trading" because of "financial setbacks caused by the pandemic".

"It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of all of our scheduled events, and the end of operations for M&B Promotions Ltd and our ticket platform Simple Ticketing Ltd," the firm said.

"We have successfully delivered hundreds of events all over the country since 2019. With our final programme of events taking place in December 2021.

"We were among many high-profile event organisers forced to reschedule many events due to the pandemic. With vast amounts of finance already tied up with artist deposits, suppliers, venues and marketing this has put a huge financial strain on the company."

How to get a refund if an event you booked is canceled?

The promoter thanked customers and advised ticket holders to contact their bank or payment company for a refund.