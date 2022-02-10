Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Birmingham

Play video

Pictures from Snapper SK

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Birmingham last night (9 Feb). The man, in his 40s, was found in a flat on Moseley Street just before 7 o'clock. Officers say another man was seen leaving the building; he is described as black, in his 20s, around 5ft 2ins tall and slim.

West Midlands Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw him and may have any further information. The area has been sealed off on Moseley Street between Barford Street and Charles Henry Street and along Rea Street South to Cheapside for a forensic search.

Officers are still trying to contact the man’s family to inform them of his death.

People can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.