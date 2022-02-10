A headteacher from Nottingham should be investigated over whether she breached her “duty of impartiality” after Year 6 pupils wrote a letter criticising Boris Johnson branding him a hypocrite and calling for his resignation.

Conservative MP Tom Randall for Gedling said he has written to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, to ask him to examine the activity at Welbeck Primary School in the Meadows.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Randall said: “There is understandable public interest in the allegations of gatherings at Downing Street.

"But does (Commons Leader Mark Spencer) share my concern about how this subject has been taught recently at Welbeck Primary School in Nottingham?

“According to the school’s own tweet about the lesson, children have appeared to have been taught allegations as fact and they also appear to have been taught, Mr Speaker, that you have been biased with no alternative view given.

“I have written to the Education Secretary to ask him to investigate whether the headteacher’s duty of impartiality under the Education Act 1996 has been breached in this case.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has condemned the lesson Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

“But in the meantime might we have parliamentary time to debate the sensitivities of teaching political subjects in schools so that teachers don’t cross the line?”

Rebecca Gittins, headteacher at Welbeck Primary School, said the processes and structure of politics are explained to the children, and they are encouraged to express their thoughts.

She said: “As part of a democracy topic, the Year 6 class has been looking closely at national politics, our leaders and decision-makers, while discussing fact and opinion.

“There is no ‘teaching’ of politics. We explain processes and structure, with the children encouraged to express their thoughts.

“Year 6 pupils watched recent coverage on Newsround about Downing Street and some of them asked to write to their local MP to share their views.

“This lesson was linked to the English curriculum where children constructed letters using their skills to form arguments, assess evidence and develop their critical thinking.

“A tweet displaying the work received five abusive responses, which was really disappointing. The decision was quickly taken to remove it before these were seen by the pupils.”