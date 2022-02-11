Britain's biggest ever Poundland store opens in Nottingham

Play video

Discount retailer Poundland is opening its biggest ever UK store in Nottingham this weekend.

The new supersized store will officially open tomorrow, Saturday 12 February, at Nottingham Riverside.

Covering 15,000 square feet - which is three times bigger than the average Poundland store - it will employ 75 full and part-time members of staff, which is more than any other Poundland store in the country.

The site used to be home to shops like Burton and Dorothy Perkins until the collapse of the Arcadia Group in 2020.

Commercial Director at Poundland, Tim Bettley explained to ITV News Central that the retailer has done well out of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

He said: "We've managed to serve our customers throughout the whole pandemic, we're an essential retailer, we've remained open.

"On top of that, as you say, with people looking at their energy bills and things like that, definitely customers will be wise to come and shop at a value retailer."

But there might be on one question on people's minds; why is the new shop in the East Midlands, when Poundland originates from Burton-upon-Trent and has their head office in Walsall?

Why has Poundland chosen Nottingham Riverside?

Mr Bettley said: "It's just availability of units really so we will look to try and get somewhere a little bit closer to home as well.

"We do a lot of work in the community in Walsall and I'm sure we'll absolutely find a store there soon.

"We are on a journey here, this is the first one our next one is up in Teeside and we'll continue to look around for available sites"

Since opening its first store in Burton-upon-Trent in 1990, Poundland, has built a network of over 850 stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.