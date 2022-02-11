Care home receives over 100 cards for residents 101st birthday

Staff at a care home in Birmingham are inviting people to send in birthday cards for one of their most well-known residents.

Lillian Greenway, who lives at the Heartlands Care and Nursing Home in Yardley, will celebrate the new milestone when she turns 101-years-old on February 13, 2022.

Last year, an appeal was put out on social media and staff were "overwhelmed" with so many cards, gifts and balloons.

It's been no different this year, with the care home getting an "amazing" response to Lillian's big day once again.

Stacey Debney-Webber, who works at the care home said: “Before I’d even put it out there again for her 101st, we were already receiving cards."

Lillian has been at the care home for seven years and has become a much-loved resident.

Last year, staff put out an appeal on social media and were "overwhelmed" to receive hundreds of cards, gifts and balloons. Credit: Heartlands Care and Nursing Home

Ms Debney-Webber added: "We’ve had loads from America, Australia, one came from New Zealand today so it’s really kind that people are even just thinking about her from last year.

“They’ve done it off their own back which is just amazing because she really wouldn’t have had a lot, so it’s been perfect to mark another special occasion for her.”

Staff say people have sent gifts including cakes, balloons, jigsaws and royal family memorabilia.

“I think Lillian has melted a few peoples hearts,” Stacey added.

