Fresh appeal launched to trace baby’s ashes stolen during burglary

Police have launched a second appeal on behalf of a mother whose baby's ashes were stolen during a break-in last Friday (4 February).

A silver and gold painted urn was taken by burglars that broke into the house on Clopton Road, Birmingham, last week.

The urn contained the ashes of Catherine Farrell Breen’s daughter, Phoenix, who was stillborn almost 10 years ago.

Catherine lives at the house with her two children, aged seven and eight. Their Christmas present, a Nintendo Switch, was also stolen.

Appealing directly to the thieves, Catherine asks for the urn to be left somewhere so it can be found and retrieved, as Phoenix “is ours and her urn is the grieving process”.

“The urn is not of value except for what it means to me," added Catherine.

Mum-of-two Catherine Farell-Breen. Credit: BPM

DC Rebecca Woodcock who is leading the investigation said: “We understand that the urn was in a box and that the thieves probably just saw the silver and gold painted details, and took it without looking carefully to see what it was, as they didn't want to spend too much time in the property.

“Catherine has been very upset and feels responsible for the loss of her daughter’s ashes and my main concern is to get her baby Phoenix returned to her, where she belongs."

“I’d appeal directly to the better nature of the people who took the urn to do the right thing. Take the urn to a safe location, or give it to someone who is able to safely return Phoenix’s ashes to Catherine and her family. They could even give an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers if that’s what it takes.”

As it happened last week, police say they understand that there is a possibility the burglars may have discarded the urn somewhere by now.

They're asking people who live in Birmingham to be vigilant.