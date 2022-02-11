Greggs cafe to open in flagship Birmingham store

Bakery chain Greggs is teaming up with high street retailer Primark to launch its own fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Both brands revealed the new partnership, which includes a new 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe in Primark Birmingham that opens on February 12 at what is already the world’s biggest Primark.

Shoppers will be able to choose from a limited-edition range of 11 Greggs clothing items in 60 Primark stores from February 19.

The announcement comes after several shoppers spotted fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in store displays.

"Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it’s great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves," said Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds.

"We’ve got some great pieces that we can’t wait to share," he added.

"Our 'Tasty by Greggs' cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that's already delivered across all of our shops."

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

"We're thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range."

