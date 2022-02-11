Leicestershire police launch murder investigation after fatal crash on A46

Leicestershire Police have launched a murder investigation following a crash on the A46 near the Six Hills junction at about 1.35 am on Friday, February 11.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The force says the investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to find out what happened in the minutes before the collision.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars travelling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1.25 am, and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Centre and the Hobby Horse Island.

They say the cars – a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon – were travelling at speed and work is being carried out to work out the routes taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood from East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “Anyone who was travelling in the area in the early hours and has any dashcam footage, we are urging you to come forward.

“We are working to piece together the movements of all the cars involved and any footage of them will help our investigation.”

A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two women aged 45 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Stoke, and a 21-year-old woman from Birmingham are all in police custody.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.