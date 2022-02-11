Middlesbrough settle legal claim against Derby County

Derby have announced an accord has been reached between their former owner Mel Morris and the Middlesbrough chairman, Steve Gibson, in relation to the club’s legal claim against the Rams.

Derby were placed into administration last September and the sale of the club has been complicated in part by the claims of Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

A Derby statement said: “The claim has clearly been the source of much concern to both sets of fans, and especially those of Derby County.

"The fact that a resolution has been discussed and agreed should be comforting to both sets of supporters.

“Details of the accord shall remain private. However, it is important for all interested parties, including potential bidders, to be confident that the Middlesbrough claim will not be an impediment to Derby County progressing its plans for a sale of the club.”

Carl Jackson, partner on behalf of Quantuma, said: “We are pleased to see that an acceptable resolution has been identified which allows us to push forward with our plans for the sale of the club.”

The statement finishes by highlighting no further comment by any of the parties shall be made.